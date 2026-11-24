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Al Ahly's Ahmed Reda has explained himself after the controversy over a spitting incident directed at the club's fans during the Egyptian Premier League clash with Pyramids. The match sparked widespread anger among supporters at the players' performance after the 2-0 defeat on Monday in the ninth round of the competition.

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Ahmed Reda took to his official Instagram account to respond to the video that drew criticism from Al Ahly supporters, insisting his action wasn't aimed at any of the club's fans.

The clip doing the rounds, he explained, showed the incident in a misleading light. He stressed he never meant to insult the supporters. It was simply a normal action while he was on the pitch.

Reda said: "Because I've seen a lot of people talking, I'd like to clarify that the video going around has obviously been misunderstood, because I have never done anything like that and never will, to anyone in general and to the Al Ahly fans in particular."

He added: "There are just certain people who try to take any clip out of context and make people believe whatever they want. I was warming up as normal and spat as normal, like anyone does, but the camera angle caught me with my face towards the fans, and I carried on warming up as normal. And of course, I'll say it again, I hold the Al Ahly fans in the highest regard."

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Pyramids inflicted a painful 2-0 defeat on Al Ahly. Kareem Hafez put them ahead from the penalty spot in the 32nd minute, and Mostafa Fathi doubled the lead early in the second half, finishing off a pass from Mostafa Ziko in the 48th minute.

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Al Ahly couldn't find a way back in the remaining minutes and slipped to their first league defeat of the season. The performance angered supporters and sharpened the criticism of the players after the final whistle.

The result also cast a shadow over the coaching staff. In the early hours of Tuesday morning, the club officially announced that it had ended the tenure of Moroccan coach Hussein Ammouta and his backroom staff following the loss.

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It was Al Ahly's first defeat under Ammouta, who took charge last June on a two-season contract. In 14 matches across all competitions, he won 11 and drew twice. Pyramids were the only side to beat him.

At the top of the Egyptian Premier League table, Pyramids tightened their grip. A ninth straight win took them to 27 points with a perfect record, and they keep pulling away from their nearest rivals in the title race.

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Al Ahly, meanwhile, stay on 20 points and drop to third, two behind second-placed Zamalek on 22 and seven adrift of leaders Pyramids. Defeat in the big match, followed by the departure of their coach, has piled the pressure on.