Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano de Madrid - LaLiga EA Sports 2026/27Getty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

Ahead of Mbappe and Haaland: Yamal sets a record in the top leagues

L. Yamal
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
E. Haaland
K. Mbappe
Spain
Norway
France

New history

Lamine Yamal wrote his name into the record books during Barcelona's ongoing clash with Rayo Vallecano in the third round of the Spanish league.

The Barcelona star struck his side's second goal in the 21st minute with a superb finish.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Barcelona's official account on the "X" network wrote: "Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in the history of Europe's top five leagues to reach 50 goals, surpassing the figures of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé".

Yamal reached the milestone with Barcelona aged just 19 years and 49 days.

Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google