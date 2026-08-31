Lamine Yamal wrote his name into the record books during Barcelona's ongoing clash with Rayo Vallecano in the third round of the Spanish league.

The Barcelona star struck his side's second goal in the 21st minute with a superb finish.



You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Barcelona's official account on the "X" network wrote: "Lamine Yamal has become the youngest player in the history of Europe's top five leagues to reach 50 goals, surpassing the figures of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappé".

Yamal reached the milestone with Barcelona aged just 19 years and 49 days.



