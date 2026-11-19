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Necmettin Bilal Erdogan, son of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and president of the World Ethnosport Confederation, made a point of visiting Saudi club Al-Nassr ahead of their clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ahli.

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Al-Nassr take on Al-Ahli at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah tomorrow, Friday , in a Roshn League fixture postponed from the ninth round.

With around 24 hours to go, Al-Nassr posted photos on their official X account of Necmettin Bilal Erdogan's visit to the club's headquarters in Riyadh.

The Turkish president's son made sure to pose for souvenir pictures with Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo, the team captain, and Senegalese star Sadio Mane.

Erdogan was in Riyadh today, Thursday, for the opening ceremony of the World Ethnosport Festival, which Saudi Arabia is currently hosting.

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The festival is taking place in the New Murabba area on King Salman bin Abdulaziz Road in the Saudi capital, with 18 countries competing in 38 different sports. It's the first time it has been staged outside Turkey.

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The visit came shortly before the Al-Nassr squad left for Jeddah. Both sides have a huge amount riding on this clasico.

Al-Nassr sit third in the Saudi league on 28 points, two behind Al-Hilal and trailing second-placed Al-Qadsiah only on goal difference.

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Al-Ahli are sixth with 21 points from 7 wins and 4 defeats, a full 9 points adrift of leaders Al-Hilal.

Away from the Roshn League, Al-Ahli are sixth in the West group of the AFC Champions League Elite with 8 points from two wins and two draws. They're still unbeaten.

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Al-Nassr are seventh in the same group on 6 points, from two wins and one defeat, with a postponed match against UAE side Al-Wasl still to play.

In the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Cup, Al-Ahli beat Al-Anwar 2-1 to get through the round of 32. They face Al-Ula in the round of 16 on Monday 11 January at the Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Stadium in Medina.

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Al-Nassr are into the last 16 too, having beaten Al-Diriyah 4-1 in a Riyadh derby. They meet Al-Kholood on the same day, Monday 11 January, at Al-Awwal Park in Riyadh.

Both teams will also compete in the Saudi Super Cup in Kuwait. Al-Ahli face Al-Qadsiah on 19 December, a day before Al-Nassr take on Al-Kholood. If both progress, they'll meet in the final on the 23rd of the same month.