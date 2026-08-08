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FBL-ENG-LCUP-LIVERPOOL-TOTTENHAMAFP

Translated by

Agreement reached: Nunez returns to line up alongside Mohamed Salah on a bigger salary

Transfers
M. Salah
D. Nunez
Al Hilal
Liverpool
Trabzonspor
Saudi Pro League
Premier League
Super Lig
Egypt
Uruguay
Saudi Arabia
England
Türkiye

Liverpool memories return in the Turkish league

Al-Hilal striker Darwin Nunez looks set to link up once more with Egypt's Mohamed Salah at Turkish side Trabzonspor next season. This time, though, the Uruguayan will pocket the bigger wage.

According to Saudi newspaper "Al-Yaum", citing Turkish outlet "Sözcü", Al-Hilal have agreed to let Nunez join Trabzonspor in the current summer window on a one-season loan.

The Uruguayan striker will keep the full salary he was earning at Al-Hilal, worth 22 million euros. That is 5 million more than Mohamed Salah currently takes home (17 million).

Trabzonspor, however, will foot only 8 million euros of that wage. Al-Hilal will cover the remaining 14 million euros.

The Saudi club are keen to move Nunez on. He struggled to impress in the first half of last season before dropping off the domestic squad list altogether in the second.

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It would mark the second time Salah and Nunez share a dressing room, after their spell together at Liverpool between 2022 and 2025, before the Uruguayan's switch to Al-Hilal.

Throughout that period Salah was Liverpool's standout star, playing the biggest part in landing the Premier League title for the second time in the club's history, and the first after a five-year wait.

Salah himself joined Trabzonspor during the current summer window on a two-season deal, drawing the curtain on a historic nine-year journey with Liverpool that began back in 2017.

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