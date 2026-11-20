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Uruguayan star Fede Valverde has reached an agreement to extend his contract with Real Madrid, with his current deal, which had tied him to the club until 2029, being extended to run until 2031.

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According to AS newspaper, the move underlines Real Madrid's determination to keep 28-year-old Fede Valverde at the club.

Valverde was 18 when he arrived from Peñarol as a promising talent.

The new deal rewards his career, his performances, his development and his ability to shine in different positions, all qualities the club value highly.

It also reflects real commitment from the player. Setting aside certain episodes in the past, he has adapted naturally to right-back whenever coach José Mourinho feels that using him there gives the team a greater boost and lifts his teammates.

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That's why the agreement goes beyond extending the length of the contract. It includes more important, fundamental elements.

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The money matters too: Valverde will become one of the highest-paid players in the squad.

Real Madrid have already announced the first two renewals, for Arda Güler and Aurélien Tchouaméni. Others are still in the works. As AS reported previously, they involve Jude Bellingham, Thibaut Courtois and Brahim Díaz.

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All of these deals may well be settled already, with only the finishing touches needed to make them official. The same goes for Valverde, whose renewal will be announced before long. That's the plan.

Each deal adds another piece to the foundations of a team growing ever stronger and more stable, with a present on an upward curve and a secure future. Valverde will be one of the central pillars of that future. He's already been playing that role for years.

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Only three players have featured more under Mourinho than Valverde, who has racked up 1,184 minutes.

The Portuguese coach cares less about where the Uruguayan plays than about who he is and what he offers on the pitch.

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Mourinho said: "I see Valverde as an extremely important player for the team. The fact that he is Real Madrid captain makes him look at those around him in a different way."

He continued: "When you are captain, you have to be different from what you were before you became captain. The responsibility is different. And I think that responsibility will make him play at left-back if necessary."

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Mourinho spoke ahead of the match against AEK Athens, just as Valverde at full-back was shifting from an exceptional measure to a regular feature of big matches.

Then there are Valverde's own words. He summed up his feelings best when he said: "I like the way the coach deals with us, and the way he deals with me. As captain, I try to give my best so that my teammates are in good shape, as well as the coaching staff."

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Valverde has become an almost permanent fixture among the players chosen to speak to the media. That's no coincidence.

Nor is his praise for the Portuguese coach. The two are in harmony, just as player and club were on the same page during the renewal talks.

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Valverde feels Mourinho's support, and the Portuguese coach values his commitment. It shows in public, and it's just as real behind closed doors at the club.

Whether in midfield, where he has featured in 11 of 15 matches, or on the right, where he played the other four and is becoming increasingly established, he's always out there on the pitch.

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Only Kylian Mbappé, with 17, Jude Bellingham, with five, and Diomande and Arda Güler, with four each, have scored more than Valverde's three this season. Every one of his goals has been decisive, helping secure three victories.