After the Gulf Cup "scandal": Iraq settles Arnold's future

Graham Arnold stays. The Iraq Football Association have renewed their confidence in the Australian and handed him absolute technical and administrative powers, a decision taken at Monday's executive office meeting chaired by Younis Mahmoud, with one eye firmly on the 2027 Asian Cup finals in Saudi Arabia.

Ahmed Al-Mousawi, a member of the Iraqi association's executive office, told a press conference the members backed the move unanimously. The association, he said, insisted on Arnold continuing at the head of the technical staff and would provide whatever support is needed to get the team ready for the continental tournament.

Removing the obstacles in front of the national team and the coaching staff is the next job, Al-Mousawi stressed, through financial resources, logistical backing and the right atmosphere to meet the aspirations of Iraqi fans and produce performances befitting the standing of Iraqi football.

Stability is the thinking behind it. Arnold took charge in May 2025 and steered Iraq to qualification for the 2026 World Cup finals, a run that strengthened his case for leading the next phase.

At the 2027 Asian Cup, the draw has handed Iraq a Group Four assignment alongside Australia, Tajikistan and Singapore. That means Arnold faces his home nation.

Iraq's last tournament ended early. They went out of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", at the group stage with just four points.