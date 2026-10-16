After the clasico shock: Salem Al-Dawsari returns to Al-Hilal

Salem Al-Dawsari is back in training with Al-Hilal, just days before the Saudi Roshn League meeting with Al-Hazem.

The captain's club host Al-Hazem next Monday at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh in the tenth round of the Roshn League.

Seventy-two hours before kick-off, Al-Hilal posted a video on their official "Snapchat" account showing Al-Dawsari taking part in collective training.

"The Tornado" has not featured for the club this season. He underwent surgery after representing Saudi Arabia at the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Next matches HIL Saudi Pro League 14:00 ALH

His comeback looked on around two weeks ago, when he rejoined collective training and pushed for a place in last Saturday's Clasico against traditional rivals Al-Ittihad. Then came another setback. He picked up an injury 24 hours before the game.

That ruled him out of Tuesday's trip to face Qatar's Al-Sadd in the second round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase, too. Today, Friday, he is back on the grass.

Al-Hilal sit second in the Saudi league on 21 points, a single point behind Al-Qadsiah, who have played a game more.