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imago-sport-1080560508.jpgZUMA Press Wire
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

After the attempted assault on the referee: a shocking punishment awaits Danilo Pereira

D. Pereira
Al Hilal vs Al Ittihad
Al Hilal
Al Ittihad
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
Saudi Arabia

During the Clásico

Al-Ittihad's Portuguese midfielder Danilo Pereira could be hit with a four-match ban after the ugly scenes that followed his side's 3-2 defeat to Al-Hilal in the standout fixture of matchday eight in the Roshn Saudi Pro League.

The flashpoint came at the final whistle. Several Al-Ittihad players surrounded referee Khaled Al-Turais to protest his decisions, and Pereira was right in the thick of it. Now everyone is waiting to see what the disciplinary authorities make of it.

Speaking on the programme "Al-Montasaf", legal expert Fahd Al-Quhaiz branded the Al-Ittihad players' protests unacceptable, arguing that Pereira's conduct towards the referee could be classified as an attempted assault. That alone opens the door to sanctions.

Al-Quhaiz suggested the Discipline and Ethics Committee could suspend the Portuguese for four matches. Any punishment, though, hinges on the measures taken and the official ruling the committee issues on the events of the match.

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