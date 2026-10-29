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Al Hilal v Al Gharafa - AFC Champions League EliteGetty Images Sport
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After the Al-Qadisiyah blow: Martinelli's return date to Al-Hilal set

G. Martinelli
Al Hilal vs Al Fateh FC
Al Hilal
Al Fateh FC
Saudi Pro League
Brazil
Saudi Arabia

When will the Brazilian star return?

Press reports have revealed when Gabriel Martinelli will return to action for Al-Hilal, after the Brazilian winger limped out of the Saudi Roshn League clash with Al-Qadsiah.

Martinelli picked up the injury during Al-Hilal's 3-2 win over Al-Qadsiah last Friday at the Prince Mohammed bin Fahd Stadium in Dammam, in the eleventh round of the Saudi Roshn League.

The knock ruled the Brazilian out of Al-Hilal's trip to Qatar's Al-Shamal last Tuesday in the third round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase, a game they lost 3-1.

Saudi journalist Hamad Al-Suwailhi confirmed that the Al-Shamal game will not be the only one Martinelli misses. Medical tests showed he needs between five and seven days of rest.

Speaking on the programme "Dawrina Ghair", Al-Suwailhi said the former Arsenal star will sit out Al-Hilal's clash with Al-Fateh, set for Saturday at the Kingdom Arena in the twelfth round of the Roshn League.

His absence will stretch into the meeting with the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli next Tuesday, again at the Kingdom Arena, in the fourth round of the AFC Champions League Elite league phase.

The 25-year-old is set to come back for Al-Hilal against Al-Ettifaq on 7 November, in the thirteenth round of the Roshn League.

Martinelli has made eight appearances for Al-Hilal since swapping Arsenal for the Kingdom Arena last summer. He has scored six goals in that time.

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