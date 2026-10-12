Germany's Jens Wissing, Al-Ittihad's head coach, has opened the file on the mistakes that cost his side a 3-2 defeat to Al-Hilal in the matchday eight derby of the Saudi Roshn League, stressing that his team must improve quickly before the eagerly awaited clash with the UAE's Shabab Al-Ahli Dubai in matchday two of the AFC Champions League Elite.

Wissing admitted Al-Ittihad fell short of the level he had hoped for in the derby. Al-Hilal deserved the win, he insisted, given what both sides produced and the mistakes committed by the players of "the Dean".

The German coach said during the press conference: "After the break, we wanted to return with a win, and unfortunately we were unable to do so because of the mistakes that occurred, which we are capable of avoiding. We did not produce a match at the level we were aiming for, and Al-Hilal's victory was deserved considering their performance and the mistakes we made."

Wissing admits: Al-Ittihad's mistakes made the difference

Technical shortcomings were only part of the story for Al-Ittihad's coach. He pointed to the quality of the decisions his players take during matches, arguing that haste or poor choices in decisive moments can cost a team dearly, even when the men involved have vast experience.

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Wissing said: "We are working on improving the quality of the decisions, and sometimes we lack good fortune. Taking the decision at the right moment is sometimes difficult even for world-class players, and this happens all over the world. We are working on it, and it will not change overnight, it comes with work and repetition."

That puts part of the responsibility on the players, who will need sharper concentration in the coming fixtures. Al-Ittihad lost to Al-Hilal for the first time in the Roshn League this season, their opponents punishing the defensive errors to take all three points and stretch their lead at the top of the table.

The Shabab Al-Ahli clash: a chance to erase the traces of the derby

Preparations for the Asian fixture are proceeding normally, the German coach explained, with a focus on correcting mistakes and getting the players ready. He refused to reveal the details of his tactical plan, insisting the primary objective remains winning and reaching the opponent's goal.

Wissing said: "My preparation for the match is like any other match, and that is natural. We are working on correcting the mistakes, and I do not want to reveal the plan. We want to score goals, and that is our way."

His side can avoid a repeat of negative results, Al-Ittihad's coach stressed, provided they learn from the previous lessons and do not fall into the same mistakes. Continuous work with the players, he explained, is the route to improving performance and restoring positive results.

The Shabab Al-Ahli clash carries particular importance for Wissing, who wants a practical response after the derby defeat rather than statements and promises. Victory in the Asian competition could restore confidence quickly. Any fresh slip would bring back the questions over the team's ability to address its problems, especially amid the congestion of fixtures and the number of competitions during the coming period.