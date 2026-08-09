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Abobakr El Mokadem

Translated by

After signing Lucas Digne: Saint-Germain agrees new "urgent deal"

Transfers
Ligue 1
Paris Saint-Germain
L. Digne
Z. Suzuki
France
Japan

The deal for 35 million euros

A press report claimed today, Sunday, that Paris Saint-Germain have struck an agreement on a new deal just hours after announcing the signing of Lucas Digne.

Paris Saint-Germain officially confirmed the signing of France international left-back Lucas Digne, 33, from Aston Villa on a three-year contract running until the summer of 2029, in a deal worth around 7 million euros. The player returns to the French capital 10 years after leaving, becoming the European champions' third summer signing.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the goalkeeping position is without doubt the weakest point in Luis Enrique's set-up following Donnarumma's departure.

 Chevalier arrived, but the Frenchman failed to live up to expectations, and it ended with Safonov as first choice.

Now the club are hunting for a new goalkeeper. Yet the Russian's performances have convinced them he can hold on to his place in the starting line-up, and that any new arrival would not necessarily be first choice.

UEFA Super Cup
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
Aston Villa crest
Aston Villa
AVL

Enter Zion Suzuki, Japan's first-choice goalkeeper at the World Cup and currently at Parma, viewed as the ideal option.

 The 23-year-old is already the subject of an agreement, with the Parisians set to sign him for 35 million euros, according to transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano.

 If all goes to plan, the deal should be wrapped up soon. But the question lingers: will he be first choice, or should the Japanese keeper gain experience first with a side competing in Europe?

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