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Al Hilal v Damac: Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL

Translated by

After reports of his departure: will Benzema feature in the Al-Hilal v Al-Khaleej match?

K. Benzema
Al Hilal
Saudi Pro League
France
Saudi Arabia

The end is near

Karim Benzema looks to be living out his final days at Al-Hilal, with reports linking the France star to an exit from the "leader of Asia".

Read also.. Exclusive to Kooora.. The truth about Benzema's return to Al-Ittihad

The Frenchman joined Al-Hilal last January after tearing up his contract with Al-Ittihad. Now he is a strong candidate to leave in the coming days, having hit a dead end with the "leader's" management.

Sources inside Al-Hilal say Benzema has largely become an outsider at the club. He refused to have his role limited to their Asian campaign alone and asked to receive all of his dues, something the "leader's" management is now working on.

You can discuss topics and news in greater depth in the "Kooora" forums

Saudi Pro League
Al Khaleej crest
Al Khaleej
ALK
Al Hilal crest
Al Hilal
HIL

Benzema will also sit out tomorrow's match against Al-Khaleej in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. Al-Hilal have confirmed a back injury, with the striker suffering severe pain.

That rules the France star out of the Al-Khaleej squad for now, and leaves him looking very much like an outsider at the club over the days ahead.

Saudi Roshn Pro League match ticketsBuy your ticket now!

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