Karim Benzema looks to be living out his final days at Al-Hilal, with reports linking the France star to an exit from the "leader of Asia".

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The Frenchman joined Al-Hilal last January after tearing up his contract with Al-Ittihad. Now he is a strong candidate to leave in the coming days, having hit a dead end with the "leader's" management.

Sources inside Al-Hilal say Benzema has largely become an outsider at the club. He refused to have his role limited to their Asian campaign alone and asked to receive all of his dues, something the "leader's" management is now working on.

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Benzema will also sit out tomorrow's match against Al-Khaleej in the fourth round of the Saudi Roshn Pro League. Al-Hilal have confirmed a back injury, with the striker suffering severe pain.

That rules the France star out of the Al-Khaleej squad for now, and leaves him looking very much like an outsider at the club over the days ahead.