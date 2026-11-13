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Manchester United officials remain committed to the possibility of persuading Portugal's Bruno Fernandes to sign a new contract, despite his rejection of two renewal offers and his approach to entering the final six months of his current deal with the club.

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Britain's The Sun newspaper reported that the Manchester United board remain confident of striking a deal with their captain despite negotiations stalling so far, insisting the club have plenty of time to settle the matter.

United hold the option to extend Fernandes' contract by a further year, and they are expected to trigger that clause before 1 January to stop the player signing a pre-contract agreement with a club outside England.

That extension option keeps Fernandes tied to the club for up to 18 months. The board believe that gives them ample time to iron out the differences and reach an agreement as talks between the two parties go on.

A source close to Fernandes said: "We will reach an agreement in the end."

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Inside the club, sources insist the board are not worried about the current situation, explaining that the player's representatives rejecting opening offers is standard in contract renewal talks.

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Fernandes, 32, joined United in January 2020 and has since won the club's Player of the Year award, named after Sir Matt Busby, five times. No player has managed that before.

The Portuguese claimed both the Professional Footballers' Association and Football Writers' Association Player of the Year awards for last season. His level has dropped off sharply this campaign, in step with the team's struggles.

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A goal drought dragged on for two and a half months in the Premier League before Fernandes ended it from the penalty spot against Aston Villa last week.

Former manager Michael Carrick also dropped him for the brutal 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, after Fernandes criticised his tactical ideas in the wake of the heavy 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League three weeks earlier.

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Al-Nassr of Saudi Arabia came in for Fernandes with an offer in 2025, and United were prepared to agree a deal that could have been worth a total of 100 million pounds sterling.

Then former United boss Ruben Amorim talked the player into staying, and the club also took steps last season to avoid losing him in the summer window.

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Fernandes signed his last improved contract with United in August 2024, handing him a significant pay rise.

Here lies one of the sticking points. Fernandes, widely rated as United's best player, no longer sits at the top of the wage list since Marcus Rashford's return.

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Rashford, back after two loan spells with Aston Villa and Barcelona, pockets a weekly salary of 325,000 pounds sterling, against the roughly 250,000 pounds sterling Fernandes takes home each week.