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Chelsea head coach Xabi Alonso believes Leeds would not have been awarded a penalty during their 4-1 thrashing of Chelsea had referee Michael Oliver not made the decision on the pitch.

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The AOL network carried Alonso's comments from his press conference: "I think Michael Oliver's decision to award the penalty was harsh. Perhaps VAR would not have intervened and made the decision in that way. For me, it was not a penalty."

Leeds came from behind to claim their first win at Stamford Bridge since 1999. Chelsea have now lost three of their last four Premier League matches, and the pressure on Alonso is mounting.

Emmanuel Emegha put the hosts ahead in the 25th minute. Leeds hit back just three minutes later, with Noah Okafor firing into the far corner.

Early in the second half came the moment that turned the game. Jayden Bogle shaped to shoot, the ball struck Morgan Rogers, and the officials ruled it handball, handing Leeds a controversial penalty.

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Dominic Calvert-Lewin converted the spot-kick after a VAR review to put Leeds in front. From then on, the visitors took over, adding two more through Okafor and Brenden Aaronson.

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For all Leeds' dominance afterwards, Calvert-Lewin's penalty was the turning point.

Asked about the decision, Alonso said he didn't believe the referee and VAR had got it right.

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His answer to reporters was blunt: "No, I don't agree, I don't agree."

Alonso stood firm on the penalty but admitted Chelsea had lost control of the match before Calvert-Lewin put Leeds ahead. The Spaniard also said his side were going through a fragile spell after their latest defeat.

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He pinpointed the equaliser as the moment it started to unravel: "Things started to go wrong after the equaliser, and after the substitution we lost momentum completely."

Until then, he felt Chelsea had been on top: "Up until that moment we were performing well. I think we were creating chances, playing a lot in the opposition half and managing to play out of the press. But from that moment on, they started to believe they could win, while we started to lose that belief."

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What followed was a collapse: "After that, at no point were we able to recover a good mental feeling. We were no longer able to play out of the press and we couldn't get close to the goal, and that completely changed the course of the match."

Then came his most damning admission: "Today I felt that we are probably going through a period of mental fragility, and that our self-confidence is affected when we take a blow, and we are not able to recover from it with enough strength and resilience."

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Alonso also acknowledged the mood in the stands: "The fans are disappointed because expectations are high. I understand their frustration. There were moments when we did not compete at the required level."