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JJ Gabriel, 16, is on the verge of becoming Real Madrid's newest player.

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According to Mundo Deportivo, a deal with Jay Gabriel is imminent and could be made official soon.

Real Madrid will pay Manchester United 360,000 euros in training compensation for the youngster.

Officials at the club believe JJ Gabriel has everything needed to become a major star. But there's unease in the club's upper echelons about the people around him, and specifically his father.

Joe Okerwell is a former professional footballer who represented Ireland, and he wields considerable influence over his son's career.

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His interventions caused friction with Manchester United and ultimately ended with JJ Gabriel leaving the English club.

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Madrid know all about it. That's why they're keeping a close eye on how much sway the father holds over the player's career.

Enter Ali Barat. The agent JJ Gabriel signed with has joined the negotiations to keep that influence in check.

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Barat enjoys excellent relations with Real Madrid and already represents two of their players: Denzel Dumfries and Dean Huijsen.

The club are trusting him to make sure the father's influence doesn't harm JJ Gabriel's career once he arrives.