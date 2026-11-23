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Fran Soto, president of Spain's Technical Committee of Referees, has defended the standard of domestic refereeing and rejected accusations that the big clubs, led by Real Madrid and Barcelona, are treated differently. He also addressed the Negreira affair and criticism over inconsistent refereeing decisions.

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Speaking to the press on Monday on the sidelines of the first Spanish Refereeing Awards ceremony, Soto said refereeing in his country was in good health. Spanish referees, he pointed out, rank among the top three in Europe for appearances in UEFA competitions, though he admitted some areas still need to improve.

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The ceremony, he explained, aims to bring together all sides of football. Almost all of the professional clubs attended, and the committee also invited coaches, journalists and commentators as part of the policy of openness it is trying to implement.

Villarreal's Comesaña claimed after his side's match against Barcelona yesterday that referees feel more pressure when officiating Real Madrid and Barcelona games. Soto rejected that view. Referees, he insisted, are ready to work in any stadium and under any conditions, and the way they manage matches doesn't change depending on the clubs involved.

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He also responded to LaLiga president Javier Tebas, who had suggested the big clubs get different treatment. Soto said he respects Tebas's opinion but doesn't share it, and is confident that referees treat every team fairly. On inconsistent decisions in similar situations, including the incidents involving Barcelona and Villarreal, and Getafe and Atletico, Soto called unifying criteria a key objective for the committee. The details of each case can differ, though. He also acknowledged that referees had made errors, which means the committee must explain its decisions better to supporters.

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Soto then turned to Jose Mourinho's comments on the Negreira case. Referees, he insisted, are the biggest victims of the actions of the man who served as vice-president of the technical committee. He expressed his faith in the Spanish courts to determine responsibility and stressed the need not to remain prisoners of the past.

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The case did great damage to the reputation of Spanish refereeing, he added. But restoring trust, in his view, requires more transparency and openness towards everyone in the game, as well as referees proving their standard on the pitch. He pointed out that the current leadership hasn't yet completed a year and a half in charge, and said his aim is to take Spanish refereeing to the top level in the world.

Real Madrid presented figures at their general assembly showing that VAR had disallowed 42 of their goals, compared with 19 for Barcelona. Soto refused to draw conclusions from that statistic alone. Each case needs to be analysed on its own, he explained, and a difference in the numbers doesn't necessarily mean bias. He also rejected the idea of getting into a dispute with the clubs, "especially Real Madrid", according to AS.

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Soto closed by stressing that he respects Real Madrid's position, even if he doesn't agree with it. He hopes relations between the club and the Technical Committee of Referees will return to normal, and insisted the door to meetings is open to every club wishing to take part in discussions on refereeing.

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