After losing the LaLiga rights: beIN Sports responds with a strongly worded statement

DAZN and Disney+ have snatched the rights to broadcast Spanish league (LaLiga) matches in France away from beIN Sports, the competition's official broadcaster since 2012. The deal runs from this season across the next three campaigns.

The website "Foot Mercato" called the news a shock to the French media landscape.

Javier Tebas, president of the Spanish league, justified the switch by pointing to his desire to lift viewing figures and widen the reach of his product.

He added: "After many years of complete satisfaction with beIN Sports, we needed change. This change will come with Disney+ and DAZN. Both providers will offer all the matches of every round, meaning they will offer the same product."

"Fans will be able to choose the platform they wish to subscribe to," he continued. "I believe this is a great advantage for French and Spanish football fans. These are two different platforms: one specialises in sport, while Disney+ is not limited to sporting content only."

"In our view, they will complement each other perfectly in France," he noted. "These are two new and innovative platforms that will allow the public to follow our competitions. We hope we have made the right decision, that we reach as many fans as possible, and that we allow them to choose the platform they prefer."

beIN Sports hit back, telling the French website: "Running a television channel is not like the transfer market, where you gain or lose players to another club. It is a matter of sound economics, and an understanding of our audience and their viewing habits."

The broadcaster added: "We have the necessary rights, at the right price, and with the right partners. We had exceptional coverage of the 2026 World Cup, and there are other important rights on the way. We have a long-term business plan and a solid partnership with the Canal+ channel."

It concluded: "The Spanish league has now chosen to split its rights between two channels. One has already failed after just a single season with the French league. The other is still completely absent from the French market."