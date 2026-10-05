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FBL-WC-2026-MATCH70-JOR-ARGAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

After leaving Jordan: Jamal Sellami closes in on a new coaching move

J. Sellami
Morocco
Jordan
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Pro League
Morocco
Jordan
Saudi Arabia

in the Roshn League

Al-Fateh have parted ways with Khalid Al-Atawi by mutual consent, a decision driven by the team's poor results in the Saudi Pro League, according to the newspaper Asharq Al-Awsat.

According to the same report, Al-Fateh's management wasted no time in hunting for a replacement. Morocco's Jamal Sellami is now the frontrunner for the job.

Sellami had been sacked by the Jordan Football Association after Jordan crashed out of the 2026 World Cup at the group stage. That exit left the Moroccan free to pursue a new challenge in the Saudi league.

Al-Atawi leaves with the club in deep trouble. Al-Fateh sit 15th with just 3 points from three draws, having lost four of their matches since the season began.

Settling on the new man is the priority over the coming weeks, as Al-Fateh look to turn things around and climb clear of the danger zone.

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