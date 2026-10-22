The Saudi Pro League (Roshn) has set a new date for the Al-Ahli versus Al-Khaleej clash on matchday 11, originally due to kick off this evening, Thursday, at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah.

In a statement on its official website this evening, the league confirmed it had postponed the fixture "for logistical considerations".

The match will now be played tomorrow, Friday, at the Prince Abdullah Al-Faisal Sports City in Jeddah, kicking off at 9:00 pm Makkah time.

In choosing the new slot, the league weighed up the minimum rest periods between matches alongside the operational and organisational demands of staging the game.

Next matches AHL Saudi Pro League 12:00 ALK

That means tomorrow will deliver four matches involving the big clubs in the Roshn League on the same matchday. Al-Nassr face Al-Faisaly at 04:30 pm, Al-Ittihad take on Al-Diriyah at 06:30, and two games follow at 09:00, with Al-Hilal meeting Al-Qadsiah and Al-Ahli meeting Al-Khaleej.

Saudi journalist Sami Al-Qadhi had earlier revealed the postponement was down to flight problems, with Al-Khaleej unable to depart Dammam airport on their way to Jeddah.







