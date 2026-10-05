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Mohamed Mansi
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After Iraq, Libya and Sudan: Imad El-Nahhas settles in Jordan

Transfers
E. El-Nahhas
Jordanian Pro League (CFI)
Al-Wehdat SC
Egypt
Jordan

Jordan's Al-Wehdat have made it official. The club announced on Monday the signing of Egyptian coach Emad El-Nahhas to lead the team in the coming period, following the departure of Waseem Al-Bazour.

Posting on Instagram, Al-Wehdat confirmed they had completed the paperwork on contracts with a new technical staff headed by El-Nahhas.

Joining the Egyptian on the bench will be Mohamed Mohsen Abu Greisha and Abdel Rahman Farouk, alongside performance analyst Ayman Mohamed.

El-Nahhas takes charge for the first time against Al-Jazira next Friday at the King Abdullah II Stadium in Al-Qweismeh.

The new coach inherits a side struggling for form. Al-Wehdat have made a lacklustre start to the Jordanian Pro League, picking up just two points from three rounds.

El-Nahhas brings plenty of experience across the Arab world. He has coached Iraq's Al-Zawraa, Libya's Al-Tahaddi and Sudan's Al-Merrikh, as well as working at home in Egypt with Al-Ahly, Al-Mokawloon Al-Arab and Al-Masry.



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