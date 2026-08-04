Girona have opened the bidding for Azzedine Ounahi, the Moroccan midfielder wanted by several clubs in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Ounahi is back at Girona after a few weeks of rest that followed his World Cup campaign with Morocco.

He has rejoined the team with his future still up in the air.

Few names will loom larger over the Catalan club's transfer business in the coming weeks.

A standout season and his World Cup exposure have sharpened the interest of plenty of suitors, in La Liga and beyond, all keeping tabs on a player central to Morocco's plans.

According to "Mundo Deportivo", the midfielder has been linked with several La Liga sides in recent weeks. Villarreal and others have been named as interested parties, while sources close to the player say Barcelona and Real Madrid enquired about a possible move. None of those enquiries has yet turned into an official offer.

Ajax looked among the closest to landing him. The Dutch club then pulled out, put off by Girona's financial demands and the fierce race for the Moroccan international.

Girona know Ounahi is one of their prized assets and have no intention of easing his exit at any price. Every sign points to the midfielder leaving the second division, yet the club hope the strong demand delivers a lucrative deal that keeps all parties happy.

For now, Ounahi has slipped quietly back into training at Girona. His future remains one of the summer's biggest questions, but until it is settled, the Moroccan pulls on the Girona shirt again and waits to learn what the next chapter of his career holds.