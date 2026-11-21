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Vinicius Junior returned to help Real Madrid turn a poor first half into a comeback win.

Real Madrid beat Celta Vigo 2-1 (0-1) despite Kylian Mbappe missing a penalty, drawing level on points with Barcelona, at least for now. Hansi Flick's league leaders could restore their previous lead on Sunday.

Pablo Duran (7) put the visitors ahead early, and just over half an hour later Mbappe had the chance to equalise. But the Frenchman sent the penalty he had won himself well over the bar (38). Jude Bellingham (66) made it 1-1 before Carlos Espi (85) struck a late winner.

Vinicius Junior involved in both Real Madrid goals

Vinicius Junior came on (57) after serving his four-match suspension, and Real Madrid soon equalised. The Brazilian burst down the left and passed to Mbappe, who set up Bellingham.

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Vinicius also had a hand in 21-year-old Espi's winner. He delivered a perfect cross to the Spanish striker, whose header failed to find the net before he forced the rebound over the line.

Former Dortmund player Bellingham became only the third Englishman to make 100 appearances in Spain's top flight. Before him, only David Beckham (113) and Gary Lineker (103) had done so. Bellingham has 39 goals, closing in on Lineker's 42 for Barcelona. Beckham scored 13 LaLiga goals for Real Madrid.