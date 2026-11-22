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VfL Wolfsburg's women bounced back from a chastening lesson in the top-of-the-table clash.

Stephan Lerch's side won 2-1 (0-0) at RB Leipzig to move back within three points of league leaders Bayern Munich, at least temporarily.

Wolfsburg lost 4-1 to the double winners last week. Bayern Munich can restore their six-point lead on Monday (6pm) in the final match of the 11th round of Women's Bundesliga fixtures.

Cecilie Flöe Nielsen (46th) and Smilla Vallotto (48th) put Wolfsburg ahead. Delice Boboy (61st) could only pull one back for RB.

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Wolfsburg left former international Lena Lattwein out of the squad after she sharply criticised her own team's style of play in the top-of-the-table clash against Bayern Munich. "The way she chose to express her criticism has no place in public," Lerch had said.