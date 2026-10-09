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Al Nassr v Diriyah - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
Abdelmawgood Samir
Translated by

After another victory for Al-Nassr: Ronaldo delivers his message in his own way

Al Nassr FC vs Al Diriyah
Al Nassr FC
Al Diriyah
Saudi Pro League
Portugal
C. Ronaldo
Saudi Arabia
Portugal

What did he say?

Cristiano Ronaldo kept it short after Al-Nassr's 3-0 win over Al-Diriyah in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League. The Portugal captain had found the net again, edging a step closer to the historic landmark of 1,000 career goals.

"Mission accomplished.. on to the next match," Ronaldo wrote on his social media accounts, drawing a line under this fixture and turning his focus to Al-Nassr's next test.

That strike took his tally to 980. Just 20 goals now stand between him and the 1,000 barrier, a figure he wants to reach before his professional career comes to an end.

The goal was Ronaldo's fourth in this season's Saudi League, following strikes against Al-Riyadh, Al-Taawoun and Abha as he keeps up his attacking output in Al-Nassr's push for silverware.

Al-Nassr's captain presses on towards that historic number. His supporters are waiting for the next milestones, hoping to see him pull off something exceptional in the Saudi side's colours.

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