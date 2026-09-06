Marius Siabanis, the goalkeeper of Greek side Volos, has voiced his deep regret after the challenge that left Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi seriously injured.

The two sides met on Saturday in the third round of the Greek Super League. El Kaabi went down in agony in the 43rd minute after colliding with the goalkeeper during an attacking move. The Moroccan crumpled to the turf, writhing in pain from a fracture, before the medical staff rushed on to treat him.

Once the match had finished, Siabanis was quick to send a message of apology and support to El Kaabi through the story feature on his Instagram account.

According to the Moroccan website Al Batola, Siabanis wrote: "I am so sorry for what happened today, Ayoub. I had no intention of hurting you, and it was extremely painful to see you in such pain. My thoughts are with you. I wish you strength, a full recovery and a return to the pitch as soon as possible, when you are ready."

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