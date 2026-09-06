Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-AFR-2025-CAN-ZMB-MAR-MATCH 25AFP
Ahmad Salah

Translated by

After Aboukhlal's horrific injury: Volos goalkeeper apologises

A. El Kaabi
NFC Volos vs Olympiacos
NFC Volos
Olympiacos
Super League
M. Siabanis
Morocco
Greece

I didn't want to hurt you

Marius Siabanis, the goalkeeper of Greek side Volos, has voiced his deep regret after the challenge that left Moroccan striker Ayoub El Kaabi seriously injured.

The two sides met on Saturday in the third round of the Greek Super League. El Kaabi went down in agony in the 43rd minute after colliding with the goalkeeper during an attacking move. The Moroccan crumpled to the turf, writhing in pain from a fracture, before the medical staff rushed on to treat him.

Once the match had finished, Siabanis was quick to send a message of apology and support to El Kaabi through the story feature on his Instagram account.

According to the Moroccan website Al Batola, Siabanis wrote: "I am so sorry for what happened today, Ayoub. I had no intention of hurting you, and it was extremely painful to see you in such pain. My thoughts are with you. I wish you strength, a full recovery and a return to the pitch as soon as possible, when you are ready."

Read also: Video: "I will expose this league": Felix sparks anger among Saudis


Advertisement

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google