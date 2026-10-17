After 22 matches: Chelsea kill two birds with one stone against Everton

Chelsea killed two birds with one stone on Saturday evening, a precious 2-0 win at Everton lifting them up the table in the ninth round of the Premier League.

Pedro Neto scored both. The Portuguese struck 43 seconds into the second half, then added his second in the 90th minute to seal three points on the road and send his side up to fourth.

Chelsea: a clean sheet after 22 matches

Everton had been unbeaten this season until Chelsea turned up. For Xabi Alonso's side, though, the bigger prize was the clean sheet, their first in the Premier League since last January, ending a run of 22 straight league games in which they conceded at least once, according to Squawka data.

That previous shut-out came on 17 January, when they beat Brentford 2-0.