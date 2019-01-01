African All Stars Transfer News & Rumours: Bayern Munich turn attention to Hakim Ziyech

Goal brings you all the latest news, rumours and deals related to African stars across the world

turn attention to Ziyech

Bayern Munich are plotting a move for playmaker Hakim Ziyech as their hopes of signing Callum Hudson-Odoi fade away, Sport Bild reports.

The international's displays in the Dutch Eredivisie and Uefa attracted the Bavarians as they seek replacements for outgoing Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben.

The report stated that Bayern have made contact with Ziyech who was named Ajax's Player of the Year on Thursday.

to demand £100m for Zaha

Crystal Palace will not let Wilfried Zaha leave on the cheap with the club considering a £100m asking fee for their prized asset.

The Guardian reports that the Eagles are yet to receive any offer for the Ivorian forward who has revealed his desire to play in the Uefa Champions League.

After Sunday's win over Bournemouth, Zaha met club chairman Steve Parish but the club is looking at a nine-figure transfer fee because they will owe 20% of any profit on the fee as part of the sell-on agreement struck in 2015.

Toure on the move to

Former midfielder Yaya Toure is on the verge of joining Chinese club Qingdao Huanghai, according to The Sun.

The four-time African Footballer of the Year has been without a club since he left Olympiacos in December.

The 36-year-old became a target for the League One side after an injury to their captain Juan Verdu as they fight for promotion to the .

won’t make Balde’s deal permanent

Inter Milan have informed Keita Balde’s parent club that they will not pay €34 million for the winger in the summer, as reported by Sempre Inter.

The Nerazzurri are not impressed with performances of Balde who joined them on a season-long loan in August and they won't make the deal permanent.

The 26-year-old has scored just four goals in 25 appearances across all competitions this season.

Traore linked with Premier League return

have identified attacker Bertrand Traore as their primary transfer target this summer, according to Yahoo Sport France.

The Burkina Faso international had an unconvincing stint in the Premier League with before moving to in 2017.

With a tally of six goals in 46 appearances across all competitions, are interested in strengthening their squad with Traore.

Leicester to battle for Sarr

have joined Arsenal in the race to sign star Ismaila Sarr, the Daily Mail claims.

Earlier this year, the Gunners made contact with Rennes over the signing of the Senegal winger but the Foxes are now plotting a deal after his contribution of 11 goals and 10 assists so far this term.

Sarr is valued at around £25 million and he is still tied to the French club until 2021.

monitoring Tomori

Chelsea loanee Fikayo Tomori is being monitored by Scottish giants Celtic, according to Daily Mirror.

The 21-year-old has been one of the standout performers for this season as they chase the last promotion ticket to the Premier League.

The Scottish champions are reportedly considering a permanent move for the Anglo-Nigerian but face competition from Derby who are hoping to make his stay permanent if they defeat in the Championship playoff final.

Acquah accepts offer

and midfielder Afriyie Acquah has received an offer from an undisclosed Major League Soccer club, according to Pro Soccer USA.

After just a season with struggling Empoli, the 27-year-old could be on the move to the American top-flight this summer.

During the January transfer window, and were interested in his services.