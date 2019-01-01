Afcon 2019: Nigeria v South Africa: Kick off, TV channel, squad news & preview

Bafana Bafana and Nigeria lock horns on Wednesday night, who will emerge victorious?

After a stunning result against , will have to do it all over again at the Cairo International Stadium as they take on familiar foes in the 2019 (Afcon) quarter-final match on Wednesday night.

Both sides met in the 2019 Afcon qualifiers with Bafana claiming a win and a draw.

Nonetheless, with the quarterfinal meeting expected to capture the imaginations of fans, revenge could be in the air for Nigeria, who will want to record their first win over South Africa in five games.

Game Nigeria v South Africa Date Wednesday, July 10 Time 21:00 pm SA Time

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In South Africa, the game will be shown live on SuperSport TV and SABC

DSTV channel Free-to-air channel SuperSport 4 SABC 3

Squads & Team News

Meanwhile, Bafana head coach Stuart Baxter might enjoy a stellar record against Nigeria having never lost a competitive match against them. This time he is left with a selection headache.

Several Bafana players picked up their hands and were counted in the win over including Thembinkosi Lorch, who scored his first goal in his first appearance.

This should see the Bafana technical team field a similar starting XI. However, the return of Themba Zwane after serving a one-match suspension and the threat of the Nigeria attack may perhaps make the Bafana coach rethink his approach.

Against Egypt, Baxter used a three-man midfield with Kamohelo Mokotjo playing alongside Dean Furman and Bongani Zungu.

The partnership worked wonders as Egypt were given little space in the middle of the park, and should the trio be given the nod yet again, they will be expected to stop players such as Nigeria’s Alex Iwobi.

Also, it remains to be seen who Baxter will choose in between the sticks.

Ronwen Williams appears to be the No.1 choice but against a physical outfit, Darren Keet could be an option with his aerial prowess.

On the side of Nigeria though, coach Gernot Rohr will undoubtedly rely on Odion Ighalo for goals.

The -based attacker is Nigeria's top scorer in the current edition of the tournament and has played a direct role in four of Nigeria’s five goals, having netted three times and provided one assist.

He along with Iwobi and Ahmed Musa could prove a real threat with their pace and technical ability. Nigeria have also been given a boost with the news that John Obi Mikel has shrugged off an injury.

One player though that will rely on his knowledge of SA football will be goalkeeper Daniel Akpeyi. The keeper is Nigeria’s current No.1 at the tournament having only missed the defeat to Madagascar, and he is likely to take his place in the starting XI with Rohr looking to use his experience to stop the 1996 Afcon champions.

Match Preview

Wednesday night’s game will be the 15th meeting between the two sides in all competitions and the third at an Afcon.

Bafana have never beaten their rivals at the continental showcase, previously losing 2-0 back in 2000 and 4-0 in 2004, and Baxter will be keen to change that.

But Nigeria are favourites on paper having won seven of their last eight Afcon games, with that solitary defeat coming against Madagascar in the group stage of this year's competition.