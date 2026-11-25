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While everyone was talking about the absence of Lamine Yamal, Karim Adeyemi stepped up to deliver the strongest answer on the pitch, confirming that Barcelona are bigger than any one player and that the Catalan side have enough quality to win anywhere, against any opponent.

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With Lamine injured, Hansi Flick picked the German on the right wing in Baku. He ended the night celebrating with his team-mates after Barcelona's emphatic 4-1 win over Sabah in the fifth round of the Champions League group stage.

It was one of the former Dortmund man's best performances in a Barcelona shirt. He stood out all night and added another Champions League goal, finishing off a superb pass from Balde to extend his fine run in Europe.

He has now scored in three of Barcelona's five European matches this season. That record makes him an important weapon in Flick's squad, not merely a stand-in for Lamine.

Adeyemi was among the players who spoke to the media afterwards, delighted with both his goal and the result.

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Adeyemi said, speaking to the press after the match: "This goal means a lot to me. I'm happy with the team for helping us win, and we can be happy with the three points."

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The trip to Baku was far from easy, he admitted. Playing away is always difficult, especially against a fired-up side in front of their own fans. "It's always hard to play away from home. They put in a great performance and they were really up for it," he said.

Adeyemi also made a point of congratulating team-mate Anthony Gordon, who scored twice and led Barcelona to victory.

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"Gordon? He played excellently. I'm happy for the team and for him, and I hope he keeps scoring more goals," he said.

Those words showed real team spirit. For Adeyemi, the team's success matters more than any individual brilliance, and everyone is working towards one goal.

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He finished by turning to Lamine Yamal, insisting Barcelona must not depend on a single player, whatever his name or importance. He explained: "He's an important player, but we have the ability to replace him. At Barcelona there must always be replacements, regardless of their positions. We shouldn't depend on anyone or fear anyone. We're here to win, and we want to win every match."

His comments reflect the new mentality at Barcelona under Flick: a united team that doesn't hinge on one star, isn't thrown by a player's injury and always finds an alternative.

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Everyone had been asking what Barcelona would do without Lamine. Baku delivered a quick, emphatic answer: four goals, a collective display and plenty of fight.

Adeyemi proved he's no temporary stand-in. He's a key player capable of carrying the team in big matches, with the personality and quality to play for Barcelona.