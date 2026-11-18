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Atletico Madrid have confirmed that Ademola Lookman suffered a high-grade knee sprain while on international duty with Nigeria. The Spanish club discovered the true severity of the issue after conducting their own medical tests, contradicting the initial diagnosis from the national team.

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Lookman sustains serious knee injury

Atletico have suffered a significant injury blow following the recent international break. The club confirmed that Lookman sustained a high-grade knee sprain. The injury occurred while Lookman was representing Nigeria on the international stage.

The striker picked up the severe issue during his country's fixture against Tanzania on November 13. Lookman immediately travelled back to the Spanish capital for a full medical assessment. Los Rojiblancos wanted to understand the full extent of the problem before defining his exact recovery plan.

Atletico contradict initial Nigeria diagnosis

The most alarming aspect of the official injury update is the conflicting medical reports. Nigeria's medical staff initially believed the forward had only suffered a minor issue.

However, Atletico quickly released a statement to clarify the exact situation. The club said: "Although the Nigerian national team’s medical team initially reported that the forward had suffered a mild sprain, our club’s medical staff examined the player on his return to Madrid, carried out further tests, and confirmed the exact extent of his injury."

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Rigorous medical tests confirm fears

The stark difference between the two medical assessments highlights why Atletico insisted on conducting their own rigorous checks. The club wasted no time in evaluating the player upon his return to their training facilities.

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A high-grade sprain indicates a much more serious issue than the national team first suspected. This type of injury requires incredibly careful management to ensure the player makes a safe and complete recovery.

The club's medical staff will now take full control of the entire situation. They have already mapped out the immediate next steps for the Nigerian international.

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Forward begins gruelling rehabilitation process

Lookman now faces an indefinite period on the treatment table in Madrid. Los Rojiblancos confirmed that the striker will immediately begin dedicated physiotherapy sessions.

Alongside his primary medical treatment, Lookman will undertake specific rehabilitation work in the gym. The club have deliberately refused to set a strict timeline for his return to competitive action.