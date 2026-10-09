The renowned journalist Ashraf Ben Ayad, in an article for the Spanish newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", believes Barcelona president Joan Laporta has a chance to heal his rift with Argentine legend Lionel Messi.

His route back would run through a historic tribute worthy of one of the greatest players in the club's history, staged once the work at the Spotify Camp Nou is complete. That would turn the page on the dispute and put the relationship between the two sides back on its proper course.

Ashraf Ben Ayad's article in the Spanish newspaper read in full as follows:

Laporta is a clever man who likes to be loved by everyone. He pays no attention to criticism from the press, but a negative comment from a fan is enough to anger him. He has a personality so simple and spontaneous that he might ignore responding to a journalist, yet he makes a point of replying to a fan if he comes across one in the street. He always likes to be loved among the people, especially after all these years he has spent as president of the club.

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On the pitch, the team is producing its best level. In the transfer market, Barcelona's fans feel great satisfaction with the output of the players who joined this season. Nevertheless, there is something Joan Laporta keeps inside himself and stays silent about: a desire to one day end the rift with Lionel Messi.

I have no doubt that the tribute Messi received in his country a few days ago prompted Laporta to think about the future, and to imagine the importance of holding a similar ceremony, or even a better one, at the Spotify Camp Nou once its development works are fully complete.









Each side will hold firm to its position until the end. The Barcelona president will keep insisting he did what was best for the club, while the Argentine star will go on recalling with pain the day of 5 August 2021.

But amid all of this, Barcelona as a club deserves to see things return to their proper course, and the members deserve the chance to give a historic ovation to the best player in the history of football.

I have not the slightest doubt that Laporta will try to make it happen as the new stadium finally nears completion. He will do it in his own way, but in a manner that gives his work even greater lustre. Messi is an essential part of this great club, and he always will be.