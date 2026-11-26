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AC Milan overturned a 2-0 deficit away to Olympiakos in the Europa League on Thursday night. The Italians struck four times in the second half to win 2-4. Even with those three points, Milan are only 21st for now. Olympiakos sit a respectable seventh.

Milan fell behind in unfortunate fashion in Piraeus. Goalkeeper Mike Maignan dived to save a header from a corner, only for the ball to go in off him: 1-0.

Shortly after half-time, the hosts went 2-0 up. Remo Freuler threaded a perfectly weighted ball through to Jota Silva, who kept his cool one-on-one with Maignan and fired home.

Milan hit back a little under ten minutes later. Omari Hutchinson cut in from the right and fired a precise left-footed shot home.

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Hutchinson then set up the equaliser in the 63rd minute. The Englishman's cross picked out Alphadjo Cissè at the far post, and Cissè headed into the near corner.

Hutchinson emerged as the clear man of the match, providing the assist for the 2-3 goal with another pinpoint cross. This time he found Christian Pulisic, who volleyed home brilliantly.

Milan had plenty of chances to score a fourth against the deflated Greeks but kept them in the game until the 95th minute. Diego Moreira finally struck on the counter-attack: 2-4.