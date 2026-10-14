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Grafica Calciomercato Pavlovic Milan 2026 16 9Calciomercato/Getty Images
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AC Milan, Pavlovic signs a five-year contract extension with an option: it’s official

Inter

AC Milan secure the Serbian defender’s future with a contract extension.

Milan have confirmed Strahinja Pavlovic's contract extension in a statement on their website:


"Official statement: Strahinja Pavlović


AC Milan are pleased to announce that they have extended Strahinja Pavlović's contract until 30 June 2031, with an option to extend it further.


Since joining AC Milan in July 2024, Strahinja has continued to develop, establishing himself as a model of professionalism, charisma and leadership, as well as for the strong sense of belonging that distinguishes him on and off the pitch.


Pavlović has made 80 appearances for Milan, 75 of them starts, and scored 7 goals. It is a journey that began two years ago and now lays the foundations for the future, with the ambition of reaching new milestones together".



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