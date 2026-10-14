AC Milan, Pavlovic signs a five-year contract extension with an option: it’s official

Milan have confirmed Strahinja Pavlovic's contract extension in a statement on their website:





"Official statement: Strahinja Pavlović





AC Milan are pleased to announce that they have extended Strahinja Pavlović's contract until 30 June 2031, with an option to extend it further.





Since joining AC Milan in July 2024, Strahinja has continued to develop, establishing himself as a model of professionalism, charisma and leadership, as well as for the strong sense of belonging that distinguishes him on and off the pitch.





Next matches BOL Serie A 12:00 INT

Pavlović has made 80 appearances for Milan, 75 of them starts, and scored 7 goals. It is a journey that began two years ago and now lays the foundations for the future, with the ambition of reaching new milestones together".







