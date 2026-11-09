AC Milan move to secure young star Cisse: Brighton told no, contract extension ready

AC Milan are moving to tie down Alphadjo Cisse: they have already rejected a verbal offer from Brighton for the player born in 2006 and are working to finalise a contract extension until 2030, with an improved salary.

With European clubs circling, Milan's biggest surprise so far has capped a sensational start to the season with a call-up to Roberto Mancini's senior Italy squad. He has 8 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions, across Serie A and the Europa League. Those numbers have attracted interest from several European clubs, as Matteo Moretto reports in a video on Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel. Milan intend to reject all offers and extend the 20-year-old's contract.

Milan stand firm: They have said no to verbal approaches from several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, including Brighton, who are second in the table behind Arsenal and the surprise package of the early season in England. A contract extension is on the horizon for the young Italy star. Furlani and Moncada snatched him from PSV, who had practically completed and finalised the deal.

When Milan came calling, Cisse had no doubts and turned down the Dutch club. Milan's plan to send him on loan to Catanzaro also helped convince him. It proved the right path and is now bearing fruit. Milan paid €8 million for him, having tried to sign him from Verona Primavera in previous years. At the time, Setti was asking between €4 million and €5 million, even though Cisse had not made his first-team debut.