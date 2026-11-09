AC Milan move to keep young star Cisse: Brighton offer rejected, contract extension ready

AC Milan move to tie down Alphadjo Cisse: the club have already rejected a verbal offer from Brighton for the player born in 2006 and are working to finalise a contract extension until 2030, with a pay rise.

With European clubs circling, Milan seek a new deal: Milan's biggest surprise so far has capped a sensational start to the season with a call-up to Roberto Mancini's senior Italy squad. He has 8 goals in 12 appearances in all competitions, across Serie A and the Europa League. Those figures have drawn interest from several European clubs, according to Matteo Moretto in a video on Fabrizio Romano's YouTube channel. Milan intend to reject every offer and extend the 20-year-old's contract.

Brighton get their answer: Milan have said no to verbal approaches from several clubs, particularly in the Premier League, including Brighton. They are second in the table behind Arsenal and have been the real surprise of the start of the season in England. A contract extension is in sight for the young Italy star. The Furlani-Moncada duo snatched him from PSV, who had virtually finalised the deal.

Why Cisse chose Milan: When Milan came calling, the player had no doubts and turned down the Dutch club. The sporting plan, namely sending him on loan to Catanzaro, was also key for him. It was the right path, and the results are clear today. Milan paid €8 million for him, having tried to sign him from Verona Primavera in previous years. At the time, Setti was asking for between €4 million and €5 million, even though Cisse had not made his first-team debut.