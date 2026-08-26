AC Milan close in on agreement with Turkish top club over Rafael Leão transfer

Rafael Leão increasingly looks set to continue his career at Galatasaray. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Turkish club are closing in on an agreement with AC Milan over a transfer fee of €45 million.

"Galatasaray are nearing a club-to-club agreement over Rafael Leão, on a deal worth €45 million. The details are currently being discussed," Romano wrote on X on Wednesday evening.

"An agreement on the personal terms is still needed as well. Talks are taking place with his entourage about that. Galatasaray are pulling out all the stops to get the deal done."

Leão has played for Milan since the summer of 2019. The club signed him from Lille OSC at the time for a transfer fee of €49.5 million.

Since then, the Portuguese forward has made no fewer than 291 official appearances for the Milan club. He has returned 80 goals and 65 assists in those matches.

Earlier this summer, Leão was still being linked with Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray's rivals. That move never materialised, and Galatasaray now appear set to steal a march for his signature.

For the past six months, Noa Lang was one of Galatasaray's left wingers. The Dutchman was on loan from Napoli and has since returned to Italy. With that in mind, Galatasaray are looking for a new winger.