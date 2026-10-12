Barcelona have flown out to Istanbul for Tuesday's clash with Galatasaray in the second round of Champions League group-stage fixtures. The Catalans named a 22-man squad and stuck with it, hoping to build on the 5-1 demolition of Feyenoord in their opener.

According to Spanish newspaper Mundo Deportivo, Hansi Flick kept the list he announced this morning. Raphinha and Frenkie de Jong remain absent, as do Andreas Christensen and Roony Bardghji, all through injury, with the club waiting on several returns in the coming weeks.

Joan Garcia, Dominik Livakovic and Wojciech Szczesny make up the goalkeeping contingent. In defence there's Eric Garcia, Jules Kounde, Pau Cubarsi, Gerard Martin, Joao Cancelo, Alejandro Balde and Xavi Espart, while the midfield options are Rodrigo Hernandez, Marc Bernal, Pedri, Gavi, Dani Olmo, Fermin Lopez and Brian Farinas. Lamine Yamal leads the attack alongside Anthony Gordon, Karim Adeyemi, Gabriel Jesus and Hamza Abdelkarim.

Raphinha's situation dominates the picture. Club president Joan Laporta has suggested the Brazilian could be back for Paris Saint-Germain on 20 October, while Flick expects De Jong to feature against Sevilla next Saturday after receiving medical clearance, ending an absence of three and a half months.

The most notable returnee to the European reckoning is Eric Garcia, set for his first Champions League appearance of the season now that his suspension has run its course. He was sent off against Atletico Madrid in the second leg of last season's quarter-final.

Next matches GAL Champions League 15:00 BAR

Barcelona land in Istanbul at midday before heading to the team hotel and then on to Rams Park, where Flick and Pau Cubarsi face the press. A final session on the pitch follows.

Expect the black-and-purple second kit for this one. Two wins from two would give Barca a serious platform in Europe.