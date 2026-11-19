Share Follow GOAL on Google

Ajax Amsterdam's 17-year-old Abdellah Ouazane made a big impression after scoring the winning goal for Morocco against Niger (1-0) on Tuesday in Rabat.

Advertisement

The goal came on his first start for the Atlas Lions. At 17 years and 306 days, he became the youngest scorer in the national team's history, and his strike helped his country qualify for the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ouazane finished off a superb one-two with Brahim Diaz, living up to the high expectations that surround him in Morocco. He was named best player at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations last year, then joined the senior squad last September, becoming the second-youngest Moroccan player to receive that honour.

Read also

In the Catalan press: Yamal faces an unfair Madrid campaign

Why did I choose Germany over Morocco? Wael Mohya explains his decision for the first time

Advertisement Advertisement

Real Madrid came close to signing Ouazane last summer, but the deal collapsed over a problem that emerged during his medical. The Spanish club did not disclose what it was.

Related Topics

Ajax, by contrast, ran further tests that revealed no problem, and decided to keep a player who had joined their academy at the age of seven.

He wasn't initially rated among the brightest talents in the Ajax academy. Even so, Ouazane quickly broke into the first team, helped by a number of injuries, and has produced eye-catching performances without yet nailing down a starting place.

Advertisement

His goal against Heerenveen last August, in a 2-2 draw, made people sit up and take notice.

At 1.84 metres, he's comfortable in several positions, whether in attacking midfield or on the left wing. He has found more playing time out wide since Mika Godts moved to Paris Saint-Germain.

Advertisement

The numbers stack up too: 3 goals and 5 assists in 20 appearances for Ajax in all competitions since the start of the season.

He's strong in one-on-one duels and comfortable with both feet, with good acceleration and the ability to keep hold of the ball.

Advertisement

There's work to do, though. Ouazane still needs to sharpen his finishing and cut out some unnecessary movement, according to specialists in Dutch football quoted by French network "RMC".

Breaking into Morocco's starting line-up won't be easy. Ouazane may in future find himself battling Abdessamad Ezzalzouli for the left-wing spot, with coach Mohamed Ouahbi spoilt for choice and the squad packed with experienced players.

Advertisement

His Ajax contract runs until 2028, but a move next summer can't be ruled out, particularly if a big offer arrives from England and he shines on the international stage with Morocco.

Some observers, however, believe another season at Ajax would serve his development better and give him valuable experience, according to the French network.