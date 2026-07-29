Xabi Alonso's start with Chelsea was not limited to shaping the outline of his new sporting project or completing signings to strengthen the squad. He also inherited a heavy legacy of costly deals that had not delivered the expected return.

One of the most complicated of those matters has returned to impose itself early, right as preparations for the new season get under way.

According to the newspaper Sport, the Belgian Roméo Lavia stands out as one of the clearest examples of the signings that have weighed on Chelsea in recent years. The London club spent around 62 million euros to sign him from Southampton in the summer of 2023, when Mauricio Pochettino led the team.

Many saw Lavia at the time as one of the most prominent rising talents in midfield, thanks to his young age, physical potential and early experience in the Premier League. But recurring injuries have spoiled his career since he arrived at Stamford Bridge.

The player landed in London already suffering from problems in his right ankle. Since then he has sustained 12 different injuries, playing just 43 matches without once completing a full game in a Chelsea shirt. It is a disappointing scenario for a player who had been tipped to lead the midfield for years.

Read also.. Video: an unprecedented punishment that could change football.. a player suspended until his victim recovers



Pre-season handed Lavia a fresh chance to begin a different chapter under Xabi Alonso, but the start was far from ideal. He felt pain in the hamstring during the first friendly against Western Sydney Wanderers.

Alonso confirmed after the match that the player had complained of a problem in his hamstring, and voiced his hope that Lavia would be fit for Saturday's friendly against Tottenham. At the same time, he stressed that the club would not rush his return, saying: "There is no point in taking a risk."

The new injury does not appear serious, yet it has once again put the spotlight on a player whose medical record still causes concern. His contract with Chelsea runs until 2030, and the club keeps waiting for the moment his physical condition allows him to show the level that turned heads with Southampton.

Read also: the wound of the weakest link in Morocco's project.. Lekjaa sounds the alarm

