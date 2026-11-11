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Algeria v Austria: Group J - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

A winter deal: Barcelona set to rescue an Algeria star

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Barcelona are preparing to make a move in the upcoming winter transfer market in search of a solution to the left-back crisis, amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Alejandro Balde and the possibility of his departure from the Catalan club.

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Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona are watching Rayan Aït-Nouri closely. The Algeria full-back is short of minutes at Manchester City under Enzo Maresca, and he's now open to a January move in search of a fresh start and regular football.

According to the report, the 25-year-old is unhappy with life at the Etihad. He has failed to nail down a starting spot since his move to England, and that frustration is pushing him and those around him towards an exit midway through the season.

An old deal returns to Barcelona's calculations

"Sport" believe Aït-Nouri fits exactly what Barcelona want, thanks to his attacking instincts and his ability to carry the ball forward. He thrives in tight spaces too, combining with teammates to create overloads in the opposition half.

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This interest is nothing new. Barcelona's sporting management tracked the Algerian before his move to Manchester City, only for the English club to win the race back then.

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City signed Aït-Nouri in June 2025 from Wolverhampton on a contract running until the summer of 2030, after a string of standout Premier League displays.

During his final season at Wolves, the full-back made 37 Premier League appearances, scored four goals and provided six assists. Those numbers underlined his attacking threat before the switch to the Etihad.

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His spell at City, though, has not gone to plan. Unable to claim a starting role, he now faces an uncertain future amid growing talk of a January departure.

Manchester City's condition complicates Barcelona's task

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For all Barcelona's interest in Aït-Nouri, the real stumbling block is the financial shape of the deal, according to the Catalan newspaper.

"Sport" explained that City have no issue sending the player out on loan in January. They would, however, prefer a clause forcing the borrowing club to buy him outright next June.

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That condition is a problem for Barcelona. They want to take advantage of what the market offers without tying themselves to big sums that could derail plans to strengthen other positions next summer.

Rushing into a major outlay also holds no appeal for the Catalans, especially with the deal hinging on the future of Balde, who still has time to turn his situation around.

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Balde's future the key to the deal

Any Barcelona move for Aït-Nouri rests on the fate of Alejandro Balde, whose role has shrunk under Hansi Flick. A winter exit is now firmly on the table.

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"Mundo Deportivo" revealed in an earlier report that Balde has started to accept the idea of leaving in search of more game time, with his place in Flick's plans slipping despite his wish to force his way back into the first eleven.

Spanish reports also point to Roma's interest in the full-back, while Italian outlets name Juventus among the clubs watching him, with Barcelona potentially keen to cash in on his departure.

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Losing Balde leaves Barcelona with a problem. He is one of the few natural options at left-back, so finding a suitable replacement becomes essential to avoid leaving the position short in the second half of the season.

Manchester United and Juventus monitor the Algeria star

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Barcelona are not alone on the Aït-Nouri trail. Manchester United are watching the player after chasing him last window, and Juventus also sit among the interested clubs.

"Sport" reported that the player's agent, Ali Barat, has held several meetings with Barcelona sporting director Deco over recent months to discuss various transfer matters, keeping the lines of communication open between the two sides.

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That same agent previously offered Barcelona the chance to sign young talent Jay Gabriel, who reports now suggest is close to joining Real Madrid.

Aït-Nouri wants to rescue his City career. Barcelona may well need cover at left-back. On paper, the deal suits both parties, yet everything hinges on the English club's stance over the loan terms and on how Balde's situation unfolds in the coming weeks.

Written byAhmed Abdelhamid

Senior Editor and Shift Manager at kooora.com

I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.

Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.

In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.

I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.

Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.

Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.

My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.

My all-time favorite lineup includes:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo

Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo

I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:

“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”

“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”

“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”

For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here:

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