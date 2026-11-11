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Barcelona are preparing to make a move in the upcoming winter transfer market in search of a solution to the left-back crisis, amid the uncertainty surrounding the future of Alejandro Balde and the possibility of his departure from the Catalan club.

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Catalan newspaper "Sport" report that Barcelona are watching Rayan Aït-Nouri closely. The Algeria full-back is short of minutes at Manchester City under Enzo Maresca, and he's now open to a January move in search of a fresh start and regular football.

According to the report, the 25-year-old is unhappy with life at the Etihad. He has failed to nail down a starting spot since his move to England, and that frustration is pushing him and those around him towards an exit midway through the season.

An old deal returns to Barcelona's calculations

"Sport" believe Aït-Nouri fits exactly what Barcelona want, thanks to his attacking instincts and his ability to carry the ball forward. He thrives in tight spaces too, combining with teammates to create overloads in the opposition half.

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This interest is nothing new. Barcelona's sporting management tracked the Algerian before his move to Manchester City, only for the English club to win the race back then.

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City signed Aït-Nouri in June 2025 from Wolverhampton on a contract running until the summer of 2030, after a string of standout Premier League displays.

During his final season at Wolves, the full-back made 37 Premier League appearances, scored four goals and provided six assists. Those numbers underlined his attacking threat before the switch to the Etihad.

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His spell at City, though, has not gone to plan. Unable to claim a starting role, he now faces an uncertain future amid growing talk of a January departure.

Manchester City's condition complicates Barcelona's task

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For all Barcelona's interest in Aït-Nouri, the real stumbling block is the financial shape of the deal, according to the Catalan newspaper.

"Sport" explained that City have no issue sending the player out on loan in January. They would, however, prefer a clause forcing the borrowing club to buy him outright next June.

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That condition is a problem for Barcelona. They want to take advantage of what the market offers without tying themselves to big sums that could derail plans to strengthen other positions next summer.

Rushing into a major outlay also holds no appeal for the Catalans, especially with the deal hinging on the future of Balde, who still has time to turn his situation around.

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Balde's future the key to the deal

Any Barcelona move for Aït-Nouri rests on the fate of Alejandro Balde, whose role has shrunk under Hansi Flick. A winter exit is now firmly on the table.

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"Mundo Deportivo" revealed in an earlier report that Balde has started to accept the idea of leaving in search of more game time, with his place in Flick's plans slipping despite his wish to force his way back into the first eleven.

Spanish reports also point to Roma's interest in the full-back, while Italian outlets name Juventus among the clubs watching him, with Barcelona potentially keen to cash in on his departure.

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Losing Balde leaves Barcelona with a problem. He is one of the few natural options at left-back, so finding a suitable replacement becomes essential to avoid leaving the position short in the second half of the season.

Manchester United and Juventus monitor the Algeria star

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Barcelona are not alone on the Aït-Nouri trail. Manchester United are watching the player after chasing him last window, and Juventus also sit among the interested clubs.

"Sport" reported that the player's agent, Ali Barat, has held several meetings with Barcelona sporting director Deco over recent months to discuss various transfer matters, keeping the lines of communication open between the two sides.

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That same agent previously offered Barcelona the chance to sign young talent Jay Gabriel, who reports now suggest is close to joining Real Madrid.

Aït-Nouri wants to rescue his City career. Barcelona may well need cover at left-back. On paper, the deal suits both parties, yet everything hinges on the English club's stance over the loan terms and on how Balde's situation unfolds in the coming weeks.