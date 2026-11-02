Barcelona have begun scouting young talent on the transfer market, sending a club representative to Saturday's match between Estoril and Porto to run the rule over Jordan Arnolin, the young Portuguese defender drawing interest from a host of European clubs, according to Portuguese newspaper "Record".

The 18-year-old has caught the eye of Barca's sporting department as they hunt for defensive reinforcements, with a deal possible in the winter window. Hansi Flick has refused to rule out new signings, given the shortage the team is suffering in certain defensive positions.

Catalan scouts have tracked Arnolin's development since his appearances with Portugal's Under-18 side, and they continue to monitor him at Under-19 level. His versatility is the draw: he can play at centre-back, full-back and in defensive midfield.

Arnolin made his first start in the Portuguese league on 31 October, in the meeting between Porto and Estoril that ended 4-0 to the hosts.

It was a tough afternoon for the youngster. He was hauled off in the 62nd minute, with his side trailing by two goals.

In those minutes on the pitch, Arnolin touched the ball 26 times and completed 13 of his 15 passes, adding three tackles and six clearances from the defensive midfield role.

Standing 1.83 metres tall, the player is tied to Estoril until 30 June 2029. He had already featured in four other league matches before his first start against Porto.

Barcelona are not the only ones watching. "Record" points to interest from England's Brighton and France's Lille in a player born into a footballing family, the son of former footballer Gregory Arnolin, who turned out for Portuguese clubs including Maritimo and Gil Vicente.

This latest move follows previous attempts to land young defensive talent. Barcelona chased Twente's Dutchman Ruud Nistad last summer, but his club refused to negotiate over a departure, despite interest from the Catalans and Premier League sides.