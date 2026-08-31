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FC Barcelona v Al Ahly SC - Joan Gamper TrophyGetty Images Sport
Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

A unique achievement: Hamza Abdelkarim writes his name into Barcelona's history

H. Abdelkarim
Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano
Barcelona
Rayo Vallecano
LaLiga
Egypt
Spain

The talented Egyptian begins the journey

Young Egyptian forward Hamza Abdelkarim has written himself into Barcelona's history books as the first Egyptian to wear the first team's shirt in an official match. The moment came against Rayo Vallecano on Monday evening, in the third round of the Spanish league.

Hansi Flick brought Abdelkarim on in the 86th minute for Raphinha, handing the youngster his first competitive appearance in Catalan colours. His promotion to the first team followed weeks of eye-catching form during pre-season.

No Egyptian had ever featured in an official match for Barcelona, one of the biggest and most decorated clubs in the world. That makes it a landmark moment for Egyptian football.

The teenager's cameo came on a night when Barcelona beat Rayo Vallecano 5-2, turning a one-goal deficit into a comfortable win.

Sergio Camello had given Rayo an early lead before Raphinha levelled. Lamine Yamal then put the hosts ahead with a superb strike, and Florian Lejeune turned the ball into his own net to make it three. Camello pulled one back for the visitors, Raphinha completed Barcelona's fourth in the 71st minute, and Yamal grabbed a fifth in the dying moments.

LaLiga
Rayo Vallecano crest
Rayo Vallecano
RAY
Racing Santander crest
Racing Santander
SAN
LaLiga
Valencia crest
Valencia
VAL
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR

Abdelkarim's debut comes months on from his switch from Al Ahly. He wasted little time catching the eye inside the club and convinced Flick to bring him into the first-team squad, before the German handed him his chance to make history in the Spanish league.

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