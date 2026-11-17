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Desire Segbe once landed at Bayern Munich thanks to Sadio Mane. Now the Senegalese superstar has helped his best friend again, making him sporting director of Bourges FC in France.

Sadio Mane arrived at Bayern Munich from Liverpool in 2022 to considerable fanfare. He brought his best friend, Desire Segbe from Benin, with him. Segbe initially drove Mane to training regularly, then watched sessions from the balcony at Säbener Straße. Soon he was playing for Bayern Munich's reserves. To help their €32 million signing settle in, Bayern gave his best friend a contract too. It was one of the strangest transfers in Bayern Munich's history.

Mane and Segbe met at the Senegalese talent academy Generation Foot and later played together briefly for FC Metz. Mane became a world star at Liverpool. Segbe played in Luxembourg, Slovakia and Romania, as well as for lower-league French clubs, before the pair reunited in Munich.

Mane proved a transfer flop at Bayern Munich. After a disappointing season, he moved to Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia for €30 million, where the now 34-year-old left winger still plays. Segbe stayed in Munich a few weeks longer. He left Bayern Munich in September 2023 with a respectable 12 goals in 28 appearances for the reserves in the Regionalliga Bayern. He even wore the captain's armband once.

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Bourges FC battle to avoid dropping into the fifth tier

Segbe then played in Belgium and Poland before returning to the lower leagues in France. He ended his playing career at SR Colmar in early November, aged 33. Just a few days later, he announced a new role, again thanks to his best friend. Segbe is now sporting director of French fourth-tier side Bourges FC, which Mane has owned since 2023.

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"A new role that will allow me to put my experience, my knowledge and my passion for football at the service of a shared project," Segbe wrote on social media. "I thank the club for their trust. I am embarking on this new chapter with great commitment and determination."

Bourges, a city of 64,000 people in the geographical centre of France, lends its name to a club battling to avoid relegation from the three-group fourth division to the fifth tier. Its squad features numerous African players: eight come from Mane's native Senegal and one, like Segbe, from Benin.