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Abdelmawgood Samir
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A tragic incident halts the Almeria v Eibar match in Spain

Eibar vs Almeria
Eibar
Almeria
Segunda Division
Spain

What's the story

Almeria's clash with Eibar came to a sudden halt after a supporter fell from the stands while celebrating the opening goal. Kim Junyent had struck in the 20th minute to put the Andalusians ahead. Alarm swept through the stadium, and play only resumed once the fan had received the necessary medical attention.

The goal capped a slick team move. Almeria's players exchanged a series of quick passes before the ball reached Arribas inside the box, and he laid it off for Kim Junyent to tuck home with ease.

Any celebration was cut short. As one of the fans tumbled from the stands, the referee stopped the match and called on the medical staff to rush over and provide first aid.

The referee then sent the players of both teams back to the dressing rooms while emergency teams dealt with the situation. An announcement rang out across the stadium: "For the safety of those present, the match has been suspended for a few minutes."

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Tension gripped the ground throughout the stoppage. The fan recovered after receiving medical care, and the match resumed normally in the 25th minute, with Almeria a goal to the good.

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