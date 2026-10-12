Germany's Hansi Flick, the Barcelona coach, found himself in an embarrassing situation 24 hours before facing Galatasaray in the second round of the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Spanish newspaper "AS" report that the organisers of Flick's press conference in Istanbul had to push it back by 30 minutes. The German coach turned up late.

Plenty of journalists were already in the room, waiting on Pau Cubarsi and Flick. Istanbul traffic had them stuck.

Barcelona beat Feyenoord 5-1 in their first-round match, while Hansi Flick's side are looking for Barca's first away win



