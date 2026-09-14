Video assistant referee Matt Donohue has paid the price for his catastrophic error at Old Trafford. He has been removed from officiating duties for this week's upcoming round of Premier League matches.

The referees' committee issued a public apology just three hours after the final whistle of Sunday's Manchester derby, after Donohue wrongly awarded Erling Haaland's goal despite a clear offside offence against Enzo Fernandez.

British newspaper "The Sun" report that Donohue and his assistant Blake Antrobus have been dropped from the list of referee appointments for the final round before the international break.

A spokesperson for the professional referees' committee said: "Matt Donohue and Blake Antrobus have not received any appointments for this week's matches following the Manchester derby on Sunday."

The spokesperson added: "The decision, taken by the head of the referees' committee Howard Webb and the management team, comes with the announcement of the latest appointments for match referees, meaning that the video assistant referee and the assistant video assistant referee in the Manchester United and Manchester City match will not officiate any match until at least after the international break."

Within a few minutes of the final whistle, Webb rang Donohue to demand an explanation. The former teacher is a Tottenham fan from Essex who moved to Manchester for university a decade ago and still lives there.

Shortly after 9pm on Sunday, the professional referees' committee published an official clarification of the incident.

Their spokesperson said: "The video assistant referee did not realise the potential impact of his position, and he should have recommended a review of the footage via the pitchside screen."

He continued: "Manchester United were contacted this evening to acknowledge what we consider an error of judgement, and a comprehensive review of the incident will be conducted."

Webb accepted this was human error. Even so, he saw the need to act decisively.

Premier League officials believe Webb's proactive response helped to address the crisis. The review is expected to be swift and to deliver clear, strong recommendations to prevent a recurrence.

"The Sun" confirm the Premier League has no plans to lodge any formal objection with Webb and the referees' committee, believing that publicly taking responsibility for the error was an important and open step.

Donohue and Antrobus will now sit out all officiating duties until at least 11 October.



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