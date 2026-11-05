Sadio Mane, the Al-Nassr winger, remains absent from the Senegal squad for the first time since his last appearance at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Frenchman Patrick Vieira named his squad a short while ago, and it left out Mane despite widespread expectations that he would return.

According to Senegalese reports, Mane is sitting out the upcoming camp because he wants to be by his wife's side to welcome a newborn.

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Vieira and his coaching staff understood the situation and allowed Mane to stay in the Saudi capital Riyadh for the birth.

Few names carry more weight in the history of Senegalese football. Mane's record, both individual and collective, speaks for itself.