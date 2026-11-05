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Al Nassr v Al Kholood - Saudi Pro LeagueGetty Images Sport
GOAL
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A surprise: the secret behind Sadio Mane's exclusion from the Senegal squad

Senegal vs Sudan
Senegal
Sudan
Africa Cup of Nations Qualification
S. Mane
Al Nassr FC
Saudi Pro League
Senegal
Saudi Arabia

The Al-Nassr star out of the Lions of Teranga camp

Sadio Mane, the Al-Nassr winger, remains absent from the Senegal squad for the first time since his last appearance at the 2026 World Cup finals.

Frenchman Patrick Vieira named his squad a short while ago, and it left out Mane despite widespread expectations that he would return.

According to Senegalese reports, Mane is sitting out the upcoming camp because he wants to be by his wife's side to welcome a newborn.

Read also: A major blow: Ruben Neves puts Inzaghi in a bind with Al-Hilal

Next matches
SEN

SEN

Africa Cup of Nations Qualification

12 Nov 2026

SUD

SUD

Vieira and his coaching staff understood the situation and allowed Mane to stay in the Saudi capital Riyadh for the birth.

Few names carry more weight in the history of Senegalese football. Mane's record, both individual and collective, speaks for itself.

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