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FC Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano - LaLiga EA SportsGetty Images Sport
Hussein Hamdy

Translated by

A surprise option on Barcelona's table to replace the Alvarez deal

Transfers
J. Alvarez
L. Suarez
Barcelona
Atletico Madrid
Sporting CP
LaLiga
Argentina
Colombia
Spain
Portugal

There is no time to wait

Barcelona have made a surprise move for a new striker, bracing themselves for the possibility of missing out on Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Julian Alvarez this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Exclusive.. Barcelona have placed Luis Suarez, the Sporting Lisbon striker, among the options on the table, should the Julian Alvarez deal fail."

"It will not be easy, given that Suarez is a key player at Lisbon, but he is on Barcelona's shortlist," Romano added.

He concluded: "Barcelona will consider signing Suarez or other options as of next week (which begins on Monday), if the Julian Alvarez deal remains at a standstill."

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are refusing to enter into negotiations with Barcelona over Alvarez's move to the "Spotify Camp Nou" this summer.

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