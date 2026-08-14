A surprise option on Barcelona's table to replace the Alvarez deal

Barcelona have made a surprise move for a new striker, bracing themselves for the possibility of missing out on Atletico Madrid's Argentine forward Julian Alvarez this summer.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano wrote on his account on the "X" network: "Exclusive.. Barcelona have placed Luis Suarez, the Sporting Lisbon striker, among the options on the table, should the Julian Alvarez deal fail."

"It will not be easy, given that Suarez is a key player at Lisbon, but he is on Barcelona's shortlist," Romano added.

He concluded: "Barcelona will consider signing Suarez or other options as of next week (which begins on Monday), if the Julian Alvarez deal remains at a standstill."

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, are refusing to enter into negotiations with Barcelona over Alvarez's move to the "Spotify Camp Nou" this summer.

