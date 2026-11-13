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French club Lens have settled on the identity of their new manager after announcing the appointment of Didier Digard as head of the first team's technical staff, on a two-year contract.

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Digard replaces Yannick Cahuzac, who lasted no more than nine matches. Disappointing results piled pressure on the technical staff until his departure.

Several names were floated to succeed Cahuzac, among them Morocco's Walid Regragui and France's Pierre Sage, before the club's management settled on Digard.

During the hours before the announcement, "Foot Mercato" reported that Regragui was a strong candidate for the job. Digard won the race, though, agreeing a two-season contract with the Lens management.

The club hopes the change restores calm after a season of repeated upheaval in the technical leadership.

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Cahuzac had taken over from Dino Toppmöller, but his spell proved short. After just nine matches, the management dismissed him as results slid.

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A heavy 9-1 defeat in the UEFA Champions League piled more pressure on the coach and hastened the hunt for a replacement to put the team back on track.

Lens explained in their official statement that Digard's appointment followed consultations led by president Joseph Oughourlian, which included interviews and discussions with a number of candidates.

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That process, the club indicated, ended in a clear consensus on the French coach after they evaluated the files put forward and weighed the available options.

The club were also keen to stress that key decisions are taken internally, away from external accounts and commentary. Digard's appointment, they said, reflects unity within Lens and adherence to its values.

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With this clarification, the management wanted to shut down any speculation over the behind-the-scenes process of selecting the new coach.

Digard is 40 years old and played in midfield before moving into coaching as an assistant.

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He caught the eye during his spell with Nice in 2023, leading the side to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa Conference League. The summer of 2024 took him to Le Havre, where he took charge of the team.

Digard kept Le Havre in the top flight across his first two seasons, but he could not stop their faltering start to the current 2026-2027 campaign. Two points from the first nine matches, no wins.

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A 5-1 defeat to Paris Saint-Germain on 31 October ended his journey with the team. Weeks later, he returns to the French league through Lens, chasing a fresh start and better results.