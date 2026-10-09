Algeria winger Anis Hadj Moussa has broken his silence on the collapse of his summer move to Al-Ittihad, insisting he's happy at Feyenoord. "The Dean" pushed hard to land him before talks between the clubs fell apart.

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Al-Ittihad chased Hadj Moussa and put a tempting financial package on the table. The negotiations never produced an agreement with Feyenoord, though, so the Algerian stayed put with the Dutch side, his future hanging in the balance right up until the Dutch window slammed shut.

Speaking to the magazine "Voetbal International", Hadj Moussa addressed the breakdown of the deal. He has no regrets about staying, treating the whole episode as something any footballer can run into during his career.

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The Algerian said: "I am very happy, as I said. These are things that any footballer can go through. In the end, I stayed, and I am very happy with that."

Those negotiations took their toll on his standing at Feyenoord. He missed the clash with NEC after Giovanni van Bronckhorst decided he wasn't mentally present enough to feature. Reports also claimed the player turned up late on matchday, one of the circumstances swirling around his absence.

Van Bronckhorst still went out of his way to praise the winger's potential, calling him "an artist" in a nod to his skills and his knack for producing those special touches on the pitch. The player lapped it up.

Hadj Moussa responded to the coach's words, saying: "It pleases me that a great player like him says this, and I am very happy with that." He is committed to continuing his journey with Feyenoord after the move to Al-Ittihad fizzled out without an agreement between the two clubs.